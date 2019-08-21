UrduPoint.com
Ex-Algerian Prime Minister Warns Of Mounting Political Crisis After Months Of Protests

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:16 PM

The current political crisis in Algeria, sparked by anti-government protests that demand an overhaul of the ruling regime, may escalate further and spiral out of control, former Algerian Prime Minister Ali Benflis said on Wednesday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The current political crisis in Algeria, sparked by anti-government protests that demand an overhaul of the ruling regime, may escalate further and spiral out of control, former Algerian Prime Minister Ali Benflis said on Wednesday.

"The crisis has reached its limit and threatens the country's ability to withstand this pressure and consequences. The crisis threatens the country with additional dangers, the situation may get out of control," Benflis said at a press conference.

He added that he would not run for president until "all conditions are transparent."

For many years, Benflis has been a key political rival of ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down in April amid growing public pressure.

Mass anti-government protests began in February when Bouteflika said he would run for another term. The rallies went on after his resignation, with protesters calling for the old guard to be removed from power.

