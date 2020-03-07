UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Alstom Executive Gets Over 1 Year For Foreign Bribery Scheme - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Ex-Alstom Executive Gets Over 1 Year for Foreign Bribery Scheme - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A former executive with France's Alstom has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for attempting to bribe Indonesian officials to win a power deal, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"A former senior executive with Alstom S.A. (Alstom), a French power and transportation company, was sentenced in Federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, to 15 months in prison today for his role in a multi-year, multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme," the department said on Friday.

Lawrence Hoskins, 69, the release said, engaged in a conspiracy to bribe government officials to secure a $118 million contract to deliver power-related services to the people of Indonesia. The officials included a high-ranking member of the Indonesian Parliament and president of the country's state-owned electricity company, according to the release.

Hoskins was convicted in November on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. In addition to his prison term, Hoskins was fined $30,000, the release added.

Related Topics

Electricity Parliament France Company Hoskins New Haven Indonesia Money November Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

6 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

7 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

7 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

7 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.