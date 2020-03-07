Ex-Alstom Executive Gets Over 1 Year for Foreign Bribery Scheme - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A former executive with France's Alstom has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for attempting to bribe Indonesian officials to win a power deal, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"A former senior executive with Alstom S.A. (Alstom), a French power and transportation company, was sentenced in Federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, to 15 months in prison today for his role in a multi-year, multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme," the department said on Friday.

Lawrence Hoskins, 69, the release said, engaged in a conspiracy to bribe government officials to secure a $118 million contract to deliver power-related services to the people of Indonesia. The officials included a high-ranking member of the Indonesian Parliament and president of the country's state-owned electricity company, according to the release.

Hoskins was convicted in November on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. In addition to his prison term, Hoskins was fined $30,000, the release added.