Ex-Ambassador In Damascus, Moscow Appointed As Greece's Special Envoy For Syria - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Ex-Ambassador in Damascus, Moscow Appointed as Greece's Special Envoy for Syria - Ministry

Greece has appointed Tasia Athanasiou, who previously served as ambassador in Damascus and Moscow, as the special envoy for Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Greece has appointed Tasia Athanasiou, who previously served as ambassador in Damascus and Moscow, as the special envoy for Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"By the decision of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Ambassador Tasia Athanasiou has been appointed the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for Syria. Her mandate will include contacts on international aspects related to Syria and relevant humanitarian activities, as well as coordination of actions in light of ongoing efforts to rebuild Syria," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Athanasiou served as ambassador to Syria from 2009-2012. She, in particular, led the suspension of the Greek diplomatic mission in the war-hit country due to security issues in that period.

She has been in the diplomatic service since 1984. Athanasiou has served in the embassies in Hungary, Albania and the Vatican, and led the Greek diplomatic missions in Poland and Italy.

Since April 2019, she served as the ambassador in Moscow before being replaced by Αikaterini Nasika in August, soon after a change of government in Greece.

