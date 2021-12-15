UrduPoint.com

Ex-Ambassador To US To Become Turkey's Special Envoy For Normalization With Armenia

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Envoy for Normalization With Armenia

Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic will become the country's special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic will become the country's special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Serdar Kilic will become our special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Armenia United States

Recent Stories

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to ..

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

54 seconds ago
 Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice ..

Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice for Ex-Crimean Prosecutor

58 seconds ago
 Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged town ..

Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged towns

1 minute ago
 Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid out ..

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

1 minute ago
 Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights A ..

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights Advocate in Damascus

28 minutes ago
 Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Mi ..

Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Missiles Into 2050s - US Air For ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.