ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic will become the country's special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Serdar Kilic will become our special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to the UAE.