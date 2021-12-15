Ex-Ambassador To US To Become Turkey's Special Envoy For Normalization With Armenia
Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:33 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic will become the country's special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
"Serdar Kilic will become our special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to the UAE.