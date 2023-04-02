Ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Former governor of the US state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday his decision to run for president in 2024 from the Republican Party, calling on former US President Donald Trump to abandon plans for reelection.

"I have made a decision. And my decision is, I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.

The former governor said Trump should withdraw from the presidential race in view of his indictment.

"I don't believe he should be the next leader of our country," Hutchinson added.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.