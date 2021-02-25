Ex-Armenian Leader Kocharyan Calls on People to Support Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan called on the people on Thursday to support the military, calling on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

"Authorities who lost the war and gave up our land must step down. This is the key condition for our national revival," Kocharyan said.

Kocharyan, who headed the country between 1998 and 2008, called on Armenian citizens to side with the armed forces.