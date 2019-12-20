(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Attorneys for former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan will appeal a court 's decision to reject bail at a higher tribunal, Elina Saakova, the spokeswoman of the former president's defense team, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Court of Appeal denied Kocharyan's request to be released on bail. During the hearing, one of the defense lawyers reminded everyone that according to the European Court of Human Rights, the preliminary arrest of the defendant should not be applied unless the country can justify the need for detention.

"We will file a complaint with the Court of Cassation," Saakova said.

According to the Armenian legislation, the decision can be challenged within 15 days.

In July 2018, the Special Investigation Service charged Kocharyan with undermining constitutional order as a part of a criminal case into the dispersal of rallies that took place on March 1, 2008. The former president is also accused of receiving large bribes. Kocharyan denies any wrongdoing and considers the accusations as political persecution. Since 2018, he has been arrested three times.