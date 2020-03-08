UrduPoint.com
Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan Hospitalized With Blood Pressure Problems

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The former president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, was hospitalized overnight in the capital of Yerevan after suffering an acute change in blood pressure, his spokesman told Sputnik.

"Kocharyan was admitted to the medical center Nairi after a change in blood pressure.

A team of doctors is discussing how long he should stay there," Victor Sogomonyan said.

The second president of the ex-Soviet republic was accused in 2018 of trying to overthrow the constitutional order after the 2008 presidential polls when he authorized a violent crackdown on protests against his successor, Serzh Sargsyan. Kocharyan said the charges were trumped up.

