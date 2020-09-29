UrduPoint.com
Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan Plans To Visit Nagorno-Karabakh - Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:12 PM

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan is planning to visit Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh territory despite being under a written undertaking not to leave the country, the head of his office, Viktor Soghomonyan told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the former president's legal team announced that his trial had been postponed over a recent increase in tensions in the region.

"Kocharyan is planning to visit Karabakh," Soghomonyan said without elaborating further.

The uneasy ceasefire in the region broke down on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations.

Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Kocharyan was the president of the breakaway region in 1994-1997 as well as the second president of Armenia in 1998-2008.

In 2018, he was charged with overthrowing the constitutional order for a violent dispersal of protests in 2008, resulting in 10 people killed in clashes with law enforcement officers. He was released on bail this June. Kocharyan maintains he is being prosecuted on trumped-up charges for political reasons.

