Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan to Remain in Custody - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who was charged last year with undermining the nation's constitutional order during the 2008 protests, has been ordered to remain in custody, Judge Anna Danibekian said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who was charged last year with undermining the nation's constitutional order during the 2008 protests, has been ordered to remain in custody, Judge Anna Danibekian said on Thursday.

"Reject the request by Kocharyan's defense team for his release on bail," Danibekyan said at a hearing.

The judge further confirmed that the next court session was set for November 12 at 1:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT).

Kocharyan served as president of Armenia from 1998-2008.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, the former leader was also accused of accepting bribes during his presidency. Kocharyan was arrested twice in 2018 but later released on bail each time. In late June of this year, he was arrested for a third time.

In February 2008, Armenians took to the streets to protest against alleged electoral fraud in the recently held presidential election. The protests were organized by supporters of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Armenia's first president, and a presidential candidate that came in second in the election.