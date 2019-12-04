Ex-Armenian President Sargsyan Does Not Consider Himself Guilty of Embezzlement - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan does not agree with the charges against him of embezzlement of state funds and does not consider himself guilty, Sargsyan's office said in a statement Wednesday.

"Sargsyan does not consider himself guilty on trumped-up and absurd charges against him by the special investigative service, considering them political persecution," a statement posted on the office's Facebook page said.

The service said earlier in the day Sargsyan was charged with embezzling from the state of funds in especially large amounts worth over $1 million. According to investigators, the abuses were committed as part of a government program to sell diesel fuel to farmers at affordable prices in order to carry out agricultural activities in spring.