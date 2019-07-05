UrduPoint.com
Ex-Armenian President Talks To Media For 1st Time Since Resignation Last Spring

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, when Armenia is celebrating Constitution Day, gave his first comments to media since his resignation over a year ago amid mass protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The former president had been refusing to talk to reporters, saying that the time for that had not come yet.

"I congratulate you on this day. I wish all of you that the constitution be protected by all means available, regardless of whether somebody considers it to be good or bad," Sargsyan told reporters, when asked to comment on the importance of the Basic Law.

The former president said that many people claimed to be some kind of law experts and tried to give their own interpretation of the country's main set of laws.

"We must respect what we have," Sargsyan added.

Last April, a political crisis and anti-government protests broke out in Armenia after Sargsyan, who had served as the country's president for 10 years, was appointed the prime minister, which was regarded by opposition as his attempt to stay in power.

The politician was forced to resign on April 23 less than a week after assuming office.

