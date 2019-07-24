UrduPoint.com
Ex-Army Chief Esper Sworn In As Next US Secretary Of Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former Secretary of the Army Mark Esper has been sworn-in as the next Secretary of the Department of Defense during a ceremony at the White House.

"It is an honor of a lifetime to be appointed Secretary of Defense," Esper said on Tuesday after being sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

US President Donald Trump said he is confident that he will be an outstanding Secretary of Defense.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Senate confirmed Esper's nomination with a 90-8 vote.

He previously served as the defense chief in an acting capacity.

Esper stepped in after the previous nominee, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew his nomination and also resigned as acting defense secretary amid reports about possible domestic violence in a marriage that ended in divorce eight years earlier.

Shanahan had served as acting defense chief since Mattis' December resignation, reportedly over a disagreement over plans by President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Syria.

