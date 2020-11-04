Ex-Astronaut Kelly Projected to Unseat Republican Incumbent in US Senate Race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democrat Mark Kelly has pulled a surprise Senate win in the US election, Fox news reported.

Kelly, a former US astronaut, beat Republican Martha McSally for the Senate seat, Fox reported Tuesday. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, meaning Democrats need a net win of four seats to tip the balance of power.