Ex-Astronaut Kelly Projected To Unseat Republican Incumbent In US Senate Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Ex-Astronaut Kelly Projected to Unseat Republican Incumbent in US Senate Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democrat Mark Kelly has pulled a surprise Senate win in the US election, Fox news reported.

Kelly, a former US astronaut, beat Republican Martha McSally for the Senate seat, Fox reported Tuesday. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, meaning Democrats need a net win of four seats to tip the balance of power.

