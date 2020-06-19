Ex-Atlanta Policeman Facing Charges in Brooks' Death Turns Himself Thursday - Jail Records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Former Atlanta Police Department officer Devin Brosnan, who was present on the scene when his partner allegedly fatally shot African American man Rayshard Brooks while attempting to arrest him, has turned himself in to the authorities.

Fulton County jail records show Brosnan was booked on Thursday by the Sheriff's Office on one charge of aggravated assault and three charges of violation of oath by a public officer.

Last Friday, 27-year-old Brooks was allegedly shot dead by police officer Garrett Rolfe in Atlanta during an arrest in the wake of weeks-long nationwide riots against police brutality and racial discrimination after the death of another African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Brooks tried to flee after failing a sobriety test near a local Wendy's fast-food restaurant, where he fell asleep in his car and obstructed the customer line. Video footage from the scene shows Brooks resisting the arrest, grabbing a Taser from one of the officers and running away while chased by an officer and then falling to the ground.

On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Brooks was shot twice in the back and concluded that Brooks did not pose any immediate threat of death or serious injury to the police officers. Rolfe, the officer who allegedly shot Brooks dead, is facing 11 charges, including felony murder.