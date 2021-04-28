UrduPoint.com
Ex-Attorney For 3 Puerto Rico Cities Gets 10-Year Sentence For Bribery - US Justice Dept.

Wed 28th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A former attorney who represented three municipalities in the US territory of Puerto Rico received a decade-long prison sentence following his conviction on four counts of bribery, the Justice Department said.

"According to evidence introduced at trial, at various times between July 2009 and June 2012, [Alejandro] Carrasco was an attorney providing legal services to the Puerto Rican Municipalities of Barceloneta, Rio Grande, and Juncos," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

During that time, Carrasco accepted bribes disguised as legal fees to help an unnamed contractor obtain business from the cities, the release said.

In total, Carrasco accepted more than $180,000 in bribes in exchange for helping the contractor win more than $2.3 million in municipal contracts, the release said.

The trial also showed Carrasco urged the contractor to bribe officials in other cities, the release added.

