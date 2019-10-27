UrduPoint.com
Ex-Austrian Ambassador Believes Solidarity Needed To End Anti-Russian EU Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:00 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) For anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, a group of EU countries should speak for it, former Austrian ambassador to Moscow, Friedrich Bauer, told Sputnik.

"Many countries are not happy: we are not happy, Italians, partly German industry. But we can't move politically. On the issue of sanctions, one could stand up and say, 'I am not participating in these sanctions.' Thus, the sanctions will come to an end, as well as the one who says it. Therefore, no one can dare. We need a group of countries that oppose sanctions. It is not so simple," Bauer said.

He pointed out that sanctions partially harm Russia, but also partially benefit, for example, with regard to expansion of the Russian food industry.

"Of course, sanctions also harm Europeans, but not Americans," he added.

Sanctions can be easily introduced, but it is already difficult to lift them, Bauer concluded.

Bauer was Austrian Ambassador to Moscow between 1990 and 1995.

Relations between Russia and EU countries have been strained due to the Ukrainian crisis and the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The European Union, together with the United States, introduced sanctions against Russia, to which Russia responded with its counter-sanctions. Some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of sanctions and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the European Union.

