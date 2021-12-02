UrduPoint.com

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics For Good - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:13 PM

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics for Good - Reports

Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz will soon completely leave politics, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz will soon completely leave politics, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

His post as head of the Austrian People's Party is likely to be taken by the Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer, the newspaper said.

Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on October 9 amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, but remained the head of the party and the leader of its parliamentary faction. The anti-corruption prosecutor's office later in October sent a request to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.

The politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.

