Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:41 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The former deputy chairman of Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) Johann Gudenus filed a lawsuit to demand compensation for and deletion of the notorious video footage that led to resignation of former Austrian Vice-Chancellor and FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache, media reported on Friday.

Strache resigned from both posts on May 18 after media released a 2017 video of him allegedly making a deal with a Latvia-based niece of a Russian oligarch. The deal involved giving the woman the Kronen Zeitung newspaper and access to several government projects in exchange for favorable media coverage Strache ahead of the Austrian general election that year. The meeting allegedly took place at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The video footage shows Gudenus acting as an interpreter between the two.

Gudenus, Strache's confidant, filed a lawsuit against an unnamed Viena-based lawyer whom he believed to be behind the scandalous video leak, the O1 broadcaster reported citing Gudenus' attorney, Heinz-Dietmar Schimanko.

"My client has fallen victim to the worst kind of Stasi methods [East German Secret Police, abolished in 1990] and we are determined to use all available legal means to prevent the Ibiza video footage from being accessible for views," Schimanko said as quoted by O1.

Gudenus also demanded 68,000 Euros (some $75,500) worth of compensation and that the identity of the individual who had bought the video footage be publicly released, the report added.

The unnamed Viennese lawyer has previously claimed that the video from Ibiza was part of a journalistic investigation motivated by civil society ideas.

The video was made public a week before the elections to the European Parliament, which began last Thursday and ended on Sunday. Strache has labeled the situation a political assassination.

The scandal led to major cabinet reshuffles and forced Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to withdraw his party from its coalition with the FPO and call snap parliamentary elections.

