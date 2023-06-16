Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Not Planning to Return to Austria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who is currently based in Lebanon, told Sputnik that the option of returning home was off the table for her due to threats and allegations of being a "Russian oligarch" and a "spy."

"This is hatred. There are several unpleasant things because of which I do not want to go back to Austria. I do not miss it. When I have a chance to read something on the internet, I sit and think about the positive side of being in Lebanon despite some issues," Kneissl told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Austria's former top diplomat said that propaganda made Austrians believe she was a "Russian oligarch" or a "spy with a huge fortune," an allegation she rejected.

Kneissl also said some people in Austria have called for the seizing of her property and its transfer to Ukraine.

"I do not think about it (returning to Austria).

They want to seize my small house. I lost everything I had in Austria: my reputation, my life, and the books I have written. I did not lose them because of threats, though they are unpleasant, but what is more important I did not have a job. I cannot live without it, and for all these reasons I left Austria. I do not think about it. I miss Europe, but I can find it in St. Petersburg," the ex-minister said.

Kneissl served as the Austrian Foreign Minister from December 2017 to June 2019. Her scapegoating at home was largely associated with the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin attended her wedding with Gazprom-linked Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in 2018.

The former diplomat moved to Lebanon in June 2022 after leaving Austria in September 2020 and residing in France because of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in her home country.