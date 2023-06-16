UrduPoint.com

Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Not Planning To Return To Austria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Not Planning to Return to Austria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who is currently based in Lebanon, told Sputnik that the option of returning home was off the table for her due to threats and allegations of being a "Russian oligarch" and a "spy."

"This is hatred. There are several unpleasant things because of which I do not want to go back to Austria. I do not miss it. When I have a chance to read something on the internet, I sit and think about the positive side of being in Lebanon despite some issues," Kneissl told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Austria's former top diplomat said that propaganda made Austrians believe she was a "Russian oligarch" or a "spy with a huge fortune," an allegation she rejected.

Kneissl also said some people in Austria have called for the seizing of her property and its transfer to Ukraine.

"I do not think about it (returning to Austria).

They want to seize my small house. I lost everything I had in Austria: my reputation, my life, and the books I have written. I did not lose them because of threats, though they are unpleasant, but what is more important I did not have a job. I cannot live without it, and for all these reasons I left Austria. I do not think about it. I miss Europe, but I can find it in St. Petersburg," the ex-minister said.

Kneissl served as the Austrian Foreign Minister from December 2017 to June 2019. Her scapegoating at home was largely associated with the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin attended her wedding with Gazprom-linked Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in 2018.

The former diplomat moved to Lebanon in June 2022 after leaving Austria in September 2020 and residing in France because of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in her home country.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Europe France Marriage Job Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Austria Lebanon June September December 2017 2018 2019 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

23 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.