Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy 'Lacks Common Language'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Modern diplomacy suffers from a lack of common language and poor negotiating skills, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Modern diplomacy suffers from a lack of common language and poor negotiating skills, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Friday.

Kneissl is participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Diplomacy has been suffering for at least two decades from an absence of common language," Kneissl said at the launch of the new St. Petersburg State University center, the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues (G.O.R.K.I.), which she heads.

Recalling her early working experience at the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Kneissl described the politicians and diplomats of the time as "sovereign personalities" with an inner core and the ability to debate on their own.

"When I came back as a minister in 2017, I was really shocked by the way political talks were conducted, namely according to a script according to 'lines to take,' as we say in the European Union. So this has little to do with genuine diplomacy," Kneissl said.

She also cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's words in February 2022 that Liz Truss, then-UK foreign secretary, came completely unprepared and offered nothing but sound bites. Kneissl stressed that there is no difference between what is said at press conferences and what is said behind closed doors.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

