Ex-Austrian Vice Chancellor Handed Suspended Sentence On Graft Charges - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:02 PM
Austria's former vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was found guilty on corruption charges and given a 15-month suspended sentence on Friday, media said
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Austria's former vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was found guilty on corruption charges and given a 15-month suspended sentence on Friday, media said.
A regional court in Vienna ruled that the right-wing Freedom Party he formerly led received two illegal donations totaling 12,000 Euros ($14,000) in 2016 and 2017, the public broadcaster ORF said.
Strache resigned as vice chancellor in Sebastian Kurz's administration in 2019 after he was targeted in a sting operation that framed him for allegedly conspiring with a Bosnian student posing as a Russian oligarch's niece to support his party's 2017 election campaign. Kurz returned as chancellor last year.