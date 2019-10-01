Ex-Austrian Vice-Chancellor Strache Suspends FPO Membership, Quits Politics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Former Austrian Vice-Chancellor and ex-leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) Heinz-Christian Strache announced on Tuesday that he had decided to suspend his membership in the party and retire from politics after being caught in a video scandal this spring.

"With a heavy heart I declare that I am suspending my membership in the Freedom Party of Austria until further notice and until the legal clarification of the charges against me. I am not only suspending my party membership, but also terminating all political activities from today," Strache said at a press conference in Vienna.

Strache resigned as both vice chancellor and FPO leader on May 18 after media released a 2017 video of him discussing a deal with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch.

The deal would have seen her acquire the Kronen Zeitung newspaper and gaining access to several government projects in exchange for favorable media coverage for Strache ahead of the Austrian general election that year. The meeting took place at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The video was made public a week before this year's European Parliament elections and labeled by Strache as a political assassination.

The so-called Ibiza scandal led to major cabinet reshuffles and forced Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to withdraw his party from its coalition with the FPO and call snap elections.