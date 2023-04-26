UrduPoint.com

Ex-Bannon Aide Sentenced To 51 Months In Prison Over Border Wall Fraud Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Ex-Bannon Aide Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison Over Border Wall Fraud Scheme

Brian Kolfage, a former aid to Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding donors through a fundraising campaign to help build the US-Mexico border wall, a spokesperson for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Brian Kolfage, a former aid to Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding donors through a fundraising campaign to help build the US-Mexico border wall, a spokesperson for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Brian Kolfage received 51 months imprisonment and three years supervised release," the spokesperson said.

Last April, Kolfage pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud donors through the "We Build the Wall" campaign.

According to the US Justice Department, Kolfage took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the campaign.

Andrew Badolato, another former Bannon associate involved in the scheme, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release during the same hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Trump Same New York April Border Court

Recent Stories

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

25 seconds ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

1 minute ago
 AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual revi ..

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

1 minute ago
 Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If ..

Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If Trump Did Not Run

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.