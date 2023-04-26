Ex-Bannon Aide Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison Over Border Wall Fraud Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Brian Kolfage, a former aid to Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding donors through a fundraising campaign to help build the US-Mexico border wall, a spokesperson for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Brian Kolfage received 51 months imprisonment and three years supervised release," the spokesperson said.

Last April, Kolfage pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud donors through the "We Build the Wall" campaign.

According to the US Justice Department, Kolfage took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the campaign.

Andrew Badolato, another former Bannon associate involved in the scheme, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release during the same hearing.