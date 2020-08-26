UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Belarus Presidential Candidate Calls To Release Opposition Coordination Council Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Ex-Belarus Presidential Candidate Calls to Release Opposition Coordination Council Members

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Belarus' law enforcement agencies must release Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, members of the opposition's coordination council's presidium, who are serving short administrative arrest terms.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya, who is in Lithuania, initiated the creation of a coordination council for the transition of power in Belarus. The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus, in connection with the council's formation, opened a criminal case on calls to seize power.

The opposition council says all the goals and methods designated by it are legal and based on the republic's constitution. However, on Tuesday, a Minsk court sentenced Kovalkova and Dylevsky, detained the day before, to 10 days of administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized protest.

"I urge law enforcement agencies to immediately stop pressure on members of the coordination council and release Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky. Do not try to intimidate us and do not be afraid to engage in open dialogue with the people," Tikhanovskaya said in a statement released by her headquarters.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Riots Interior Ministry Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Died Minsk Belarus Lithuania Turkish Lira August Criminals Gas All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

6 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

6 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

6 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

8 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.