Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya Put On Wanted List In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:28 PM

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya Put on Wanted List in Russia

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was put on the interstate wanted list in Russia, according to the database of the Russian Interior Ministry

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was put on the interstate wanted list in Russia, according to the database of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"Grounds for the search: wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the database says.

