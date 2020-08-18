UrduPoint.com
Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Denied Boarding Flight From Kiev To Warsaw

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had been denied boarding a flight from Kiev to Warsaw by LOT Polish Airlines

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had been denied boarding a flight from Kiev to Warsaw by LOT Polish Airlines.

The politician, who fled Belarus in July for fear of being detained amid the presidential race, confirmed to Sputnik last week that he intended to move to Warsaw with his family and did not rule out that afterward, he will move to Vilnius.

"We were unable to board the LOT plane. The airline's representative was consulting with some of his superiors. In the end, we were told that our documents were not valid for entering Poland," Tsepkalo said, adding that he and his family members have valid Schengen visas, as well as a letter from Poland's chief medical officer allowing them to skip quarantine.

The former candidate already visited Poland about 10 days ago without having any issues.

In June, the Belarusian authorities launched a pre-investigation check into alleged criminal activities by Tsepkalo.

Since August 9, Belarus has been facing unrelenting protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Two protesters have died.

