UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Arrives In Kiev - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Arrives in Kiev - Spokesman

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has arrived in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev for a short-term visit, the politician's press secretary Alexei Urban told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Valery has been in Kiev since yesterday, I assume he will stay there for about two days," the press secretary said.

Urban stressed that no political meetings are planned in Kiev but that Tsepkalo will meet with the media.

Having visited Moscow earlier, Tsepkalo came to Kiev as part of the plan to visit all neighboring countries before the presidential elections in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, Urban said.

The press secretary emphasized that at the same time, negotiations with politicians or officials of these countries are not planned, the goal is to meet with Belarusian diasporas abroad and the media.

On July 24, a source surrounded by Tsepkalo announced his urgent departure from Belarus to Moscow for fear of being detained. According to the source, the politician left with his children, as he received information about his possible detention after law enforcement agencies carried out a search in his campaign headquarters. His wife is still in Belarus.

Earlier, the Belarusian Central Election Commission did not register Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate, and the politician challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the commission.

The upcoming presidential election in Belarus has proven the most contentious in the country's modern history, with several opposition candidates garnering mass followings, which result in detentions and arrests.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Moscow Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Wife Same Kiev Belarus July August Sunday Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

14 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

15 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.