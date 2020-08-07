Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Arrives in Warsaw From Kiev - Spokesman

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has arrived in the Polish capital city of Warsaw from Kiev for a short-term visit, the politician's press secretary, Alexei Urban, told Sputnik on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has arrived in the Polish capital city of Warsaw from Kiev for a short-term visit, the politician's press secretary, Alexei Urban, told Sputnik on Friday.

Tsepkalo has been in Kiev since early August. He arrived in the Ukrainian capital as part of a plan to visit all neighboring countries before the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9. Before visiting Kiev, the politician was in Moscow.

"Valery has arrived in Warsaw today, and he is supposed to stay there for two-three days," the press secretary said.

According to the spokesman, the former presidential candidate is set to hold meetings with a number of European politicians and representatives of leading Polish media.

On July 24, a source close to Tsepkalo reported the politician's urgent departure from Belarus to Moscow for fear of being detained. According to the source, Tsepkalo left with his children, as he received information about his possible detention after law enforcement agencies carried out a search in his campaign headquarters. His wife is still in Belarus.

Earlier, the Belarusian Central Election Commission refused to register Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate, and the politician challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the commission.