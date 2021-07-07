UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Moved To Another Facility After Trial

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:29 PM

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Moved to Another Facility After Trial

Viktor Babariko, a former presidential contender and ex-chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank in Belarus, was transferred from a KGB pre-trial detention center to another facility in Minsk after the court delivered his prison sentence, Babariko's official Telegram channel reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Viktor Babariko, a former presidential contender and ex-chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank in Belarus, was transferred from a KGB pre-trial detention center to another facility in Minsk after the court delivered his prison sentence, Babariko's official Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Babariko was indicted for tax evasion, money laundering and corruption, and sentenced to a fourteen year prison term in a high security prison and a fine.

"Yesterday, around lunch, Viktor Babariko was transferred from the KGB [Committee for State Security] pre-trial detention center to pre-trial detention center Number 1.

This was announced by his lawyer Dmitry Laevsky after a meeting with him," the message said.

Babariko was detained by security forces in June 2020, two months before the presidential election, causing major unrest in Belarus. The former banker was accused of involvement in an organized crime group withdrawing money abroad. He denied all accusations, calling the court's ruling politically motivated Babariko intended to run against incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, whose victory is still contested by the opposition and many Western countries.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Fine Minsk Belarus Money June 2020 All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Co ..

2 minutes ago

30 kanal state land retrieved

2 minutes ago

ECP to make electoral process more inclusive: CEC

2 minutes ago

House burglars gang busted

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iran&#039;s Chargé d&# ..

17 minutes ago

Trump to Announce Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.