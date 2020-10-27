UrduPoint.com
Ex-Belgian King Reunites With Out-of-Wedlock Daughter After Legal Battle

Ex-Belgian King Reunites With Out-of-Wedlock Daughter After Legal Battle

Former Belgian King Albert II for the first time has received his out-of-wedlock daughter, Delphine Boel, who recently won the right to be recognized as a princess in a years-long legal battle, the Royal Family said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Belgian King Albert II for the first time has received his out-of-wedlock daughter, Delphine Boel, who recently won the right to be recognized as a princess in a years-long legal battle, the Royal Family said on Tuesday.

"On Sunday, October 25, a new chapter was opened, filled with emotion, peace, understanding and hope," the communique said.

The meeting took place at Belvedere Castle in Brussels, in the presence of Albert II's wife, Paola.

The ex-monarch and his daughter, 52, exchanged thoughts and emotions about their experience and decided to embark on a path of reconciliation, according to the royals.

On October 1, reports emerged that a court had ruled that Boel was entitled to have the same rights and royal titles as her father's other children after the former monarch's DNA test proved his paternity. Boel's children, Josephine and Oscar, will also be recognized as the Princess and Prince of Belgium, and referred to as her and his royal highness.

Boel initiated a legal battle against her father in June 2013, a month before he abdicated in favor of his son, Prince Phillip. Boel's mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, was in a relationship with the king for 16 years.

