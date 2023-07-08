Open Menu

Ex-Belgian Soldier Who Threatened To Kill Prime Minister Arrested In Norway - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Ex-Belgian Soldier Who Threatened to Kill Prime Minister Arrested in Norway - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Former Belgian serviceman who threatened Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on social media has been arrested in Norway, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The prosecutor's office has confirmed the information without providing further details, the report said.

Since early June, the Belgian police have been looking for an ex-servicemen who posted footage on social media that was considered a death threat against the country's prime minister. The footage shows the ex-soldier attaching a picture of De Croo to a tree and shooting at it.

The Belgian prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the incident. The man is suspected of suffering from a mental disturbance, the report said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Social Media Threatened Norway Man June From

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

1 hour ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

1 hour ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

1 hour ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

1 hour ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

1 hour ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

1 hour ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

2 hours ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

2 hours ago

More Stories From World