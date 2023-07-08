Ex-Belgian Soldier Who Threatened to Kill Prime Minister Arrested in Norway - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Former Belgian serviceman who threatened Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on social media has been arrested in Norway, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The prosecutor's office has confirmed the information without providing further details, the report said.

Since early June, the Belgian police have been looking for an ex-servicemen who posted footage on social media that was considered a death threat against the country's prime minister. The footage shows the ex-soldier attaching a picture of De Croo to a tree and shooting at it.

The Belgian prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the incident. The man is suspected of suffering from a mental disturbance, the report said.