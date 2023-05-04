Ex-Biden Assistant Says Was Unaware of Packing Classified Docs as VP Left Office - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Kathy Chung, a former executive assistant to then-US Vice President Joe Biden, claims to have been unaware of packing any classified documents into boxes as Biden departed the vice presidency, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The aide did not sort through or closely examine the contents when unpacking Biden's boxes at the Penn Biden Center in Washington either, the report said, citing excerpts from an interview between Chung and the House Oversight Committee.

The report comes amid probes into Biden's potential mishandling of classified information, after sensitive materials were recovered from the Penn Biden Center and Biden's Delaware home.

Chung's statement to the committee reinforces Biden's claims that he was surprised by the discovery of the classified materials, the report said.

Chung also pushed back on claims that she is connected to the Chinese Communist Party and was hand-picked to move classified materials, the report said.

In addition, Chung confirmed that no one in the Biden family was involved in packing boxes or instructing what materials to pack, according to the report.

The House Oversight Committee, which is investigating a number of potential legal violations by the Biden family, will not release Chung's full statement at this time, the report added, citing a panel spokesperson.

Chung's testimony undermines some of the White House's claims about the situation, the spokesperson said. The panel now knows that the classified documents were not kept in a locked closet at the Biden Penn Center as the Biden team has asserted, the spokesperson added.