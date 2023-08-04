Open Menu

Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties To Burisma Part Of Broader Influence Battle In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Part of Broader Influence Battle in Ukraine

Hunter Biden's presence on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma occurred in conjunction with broader efforts by the United States and other countries to develop influence networks in Ukraine, former Biden business partner Devon Archer said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Hunter Biden's presence on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma occurred in conjunction with broader efforts by the United States and other countries to develop influence networks in Ukraine, former Biden business partner Devon Archer said on Friday.

Archer worked alongside Biden in developing a relationship with Burisma, which was under investigation by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin. Shokin was later fired from the position after pressure from officials including then-US Vice President Joe Biden.

"That's the prize, being able to have, whether it's on speakerphone or in person, to have that person (Joe Biden) in direct contact... The prize is that contact and that access to power," Archer said in an interview with Tucker Carlson, when asked about Hunter Biden's role on Burisma's board.

Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden and his business associates more than 20 times either in person or via speakerphone, Archer said earlier this week in testimony to lawmakers.

The interactions between Joe Biden and his son's business associates constituted an "abuse of soft power," Archer said in a previous interview with Carlson.

There was constant pressure to leverage the "Biden brand" and ties to the US government to help Burisma, Archer said.

However, the connection that Biden forged between Burisma and the US government was among a number of efforts by the US and other foreign actors to establish ties and influence in Ukraine, Archer said.

"I think obviously it's an important part of the world for different factions, different opposing East-West types of views. So yes, there were a lot of Americans lobbying: the US Agency for International Development, State Department officials," Archer said, when asked if there were other US efforts to influence Ukraine at the time of Biden's involvement with Burisma. "There is a lot of interest in Ukraine and who controls Ukraine."

Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2013-2017, had a particular amount of influence in Ukraine, Archer said.

Entities operating in Ukraine constantly tried to gain Nuland's favor, Archer said, adding that she was somebody you "wanted on your good side."

Archer's testimony to Congress and public interviews come amid investigations by lawmakers into potential criminal activity by the Biden family, including bribery and influence peddling. Joe Biden has denied discussing foreign business deals with his son.

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that Archer's testimony confirms that Joe Biden's claims of non-involvement are false.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Company Victoria United States Congress Criminals Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle f ..

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle food insecurity

6 seconds ago
 GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish f ..

GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish first factory for green batteri ..

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

3 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

3 minutes ago
 Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Tim ..

Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Dat ..

3 minutes ago
 Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

12 minutes ago
National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence ..

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

9 minutes ago
 Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabsha ..

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

9 minutes ago
 Man killed, sister injured in road accident

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World