Ex-Blackwater Employee Sentenced to Life for Murdering Iraqi Civilians - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A former Blackwater contractor was sentenced to life in prison for killing unarmed civilians in Iraq in 2007, media reported on Wednesday.

US Federal Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Nicolas Slatten - a former employee of Blackwater, now known as Academi - to life in prison for murdering ten people in Baghdad, according to PBS NewsHour.

In December, Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder for opening fire first in the Nisour Square massacre in 2007, when a group of Blackwater contractors who were escorting a US convoy shot at Iraqi citizens, killing 17 and injuring 20 more.

Slatten's legal defense team that their client as well as other guards fired shots at the Iraqis only after suspecting a possible attack on the convoy.

An FBI investigation established that at least 14 of the 17 people who died, were killed without cause.