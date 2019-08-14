UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Blackwater Employee Sentenced To Life For Murdering Iraqi Civilians - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Ex-Blackwater Employee Sentenced to Life for Murdering Iraqi Civilians - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A former Blackwater contractor was sentenced to life in prison for killing unarmed civilians in Iraq in 2007, media reported on Wednesday.

US Federal Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Nicolas Slatten - a former employee of Blackwater, now known as Academi - to life in prison for murdering ten people in Baghdad, according to PBS NewsHour.

In December, Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder for opening fire first in the Nisour Square massacre in 2007, when a group of Blackwater contractors who were escorting a US convoy shot at Iraqi citizens, killing 17 and injuring 20 more.

Slatten's legal defense team that their client as well as other guards fired shots at the Iraqis only after suspecting a possible attack on the convoy.

An FBI investigation established that at least 14 of the 17 people who died, were killed without cause.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Iraq Died Baghdad December FBI Media Employment

Recent Stories

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

1 hour ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

2 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

4 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

4 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.