Ex-Boeing 737 Max Chief Technical Pilot Charged With Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A former chief technical pilot for Boeing has been charged for deceiving the US Federal Aviation Administration during the evaluation and certification process for the 737 Max airplane, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas returned an indictment today charging a former Chief Technical Pilot for The Boeing Company (Boeing) with deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration's Aircraft Evaluation Group (FAA AEG) in connection with the FAA AEG's evaluation of Boeing's 737 MAX airplane, and scheming to defraud Boeing's US‘based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of Dollars for Boeing," the release said on Thursday.