Ex-Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary to Return Home Soon to Help Socialists in 2020 Election

(@imziishan)

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary shared with Sputnik on Wednesday his plans to return to Bolivia in the following weeks to help the Movement for Socialism (MAS) political party to prepare for the 2020 elections

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary shared with Sputnik on Wednesday his plans to return to Bolivia in the following weeks to help the Movement for Socialism (MAS) political party to prepare for the 2020 elections.

"In the coming weeks I will be returning to the country to be able to continue working and coordinating with the social movements our participation in the next elections," he confirmed.