Ex-Bolivian Health Minister Moved From Prison to House Arrest Due to Poor Health - Reports

Former Bolivian Health Minister Marcelo Navajas, who was jailed for three months over the purchase at inflated prices of ventilators during the COVID-19 epidemic, was moved from a pre-trial detention center to house arrest due to his heart condition, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Former Bolivian Health Minister Marcelo Navajas, who was jailed for three months over the purchase at inflated prices of ventilators during the COVID-19 epidemic, was moved from a pre-trial detention center to house arrest due to his heart condition, media reported on Friday.

Navajas was detained in May while still in office for the purchase of ventilators from Spain, which, upon arrival to Bolivia, were found to not meet World Health Organization standards. Later, it became known that the Bolivian government paid more than $27,000 for each of the 170 ventilators, a fee several times higher than market value. After the minister was detained, interim President Jeanine Anez Chavez removed him from his post.

According to Bolivian El Deber newspaper, the judge ruled during an online hearing on Thursday that Navajas was to be transferred to house arrest due to his heart condition.

At the moment, the former minister's condition does not allow for heart surgery, the newspaper added.

Navajas' lawyer, Audalia Zurita, confirmed to the newspaper that the ex-minister received the approval of the request to substitute the pre-trial detention with house arrest. The media outlet added that one of the conditions for the judge's ruling was that Navajas stayed in the private clinic he owns. The former minister will also need to pay a bail of $14,500, as well as check-in at the prosecutor's office every 15 days. He was also barred from contacting organizations and officials that are involved in the investigation of the case.

Since the start of the outbreak, Bolivia has reported 21,499 COVID-19 cases, 697 deaths and 4,320 recoveries.