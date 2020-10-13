Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling in Election Campaign

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the United States of meddling in the Latin American country's upcoming general elections by demanding removal of some political parties, including the Nationalist Democratic Action (ADN) and the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR), from the electoral roll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the United States of meddling in the Latin American country's upcoming general elections by demanding removal of some political parties, including the Nationalist Democratic Action (ADN) and the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR), from the electoral roll.

Bolivia is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections this Sunday. According to the current polling, Luis Arce Catacora � the nominee of the ex-leader's Movement to Socialism party � is clearly leading, far ahead of centrist former president Carlos Mesa and other presidential candidates.

"ADN, MNR and other parties are removed in accordance with the instructions of the US Department of State. Nothing can destroy the unity of people who are rallying around Luis Arce Catacora.

We will bring dignity and freedom back to people," Morales wrote on Twitter on Monday.

After the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, announced mass violations in the October 2019 elections, Morales, under pressure from the military, resigned as president and left the country, with other high-ranking officials resigning as well. As a result, Jeanine Anez, the deputy speaker of the parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president.

The authorities then announced early elections, which have been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Morales, currently leading the campaign of the Movement to Socialism party from Argentina, is banned from running for the president.