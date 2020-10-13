UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US Of Meddling In Election Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:19 PM

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling in Election Campaign

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the United States of meddling in the Latin American country's upcoming general elections by demanding removal of some political parties, including the Nationalist Democratic Action (ADN) and the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR), from the electoral roll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the United States of meddling in the Latin American country's upcoming general elections by demanding removal of some political parties, including the Nationalist Democratic Action (ADN) and the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR), from the electoral roll.

Bolivia is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections this Sunday. According to the current polling, Luis Arce Catacora � the nominee of the ex-leader's Movement to Socialism party � is clearly leading, far ahead of centrist former president Carlos Mesa and other presidential candidates.

"ADN, MNR and other parties are removed in accordance with the instructions of the US Department of State. Nothing can destroy the unity of people who are rallying around Luis Arce Catacora.

We will bring dignity and freedom back to people," Morales wrote on Twitter on Monday.

After the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, announced mass violations in the October 2019 elections, Morales, under pressure from the military, resigned as president and left the country, with other high-ranking officials resigning as well. As a result, Jeanine Anez, the deputy speaker of the parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president.

The authorities then announced early elections, which have been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Morales, currently leading the campaign of the Movement to Socialism party from Argentina, is banned from running for the president.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter Mesa Argentina United States Chamber October Sunday 2019 From Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Floods in Vietnam Increases to 23 ..

1 minute ago

Russian Investigators to Verify Arms License of Su ..

1 minute ago

UK Police Dealing With Security Alert in Central L ..

1 minute ago

NAB Chairman takes notice of the issue of Roosevel ..

46 minutes ago

Cyprus Abandons Program of Awarding Citizenship fo ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.