Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who has been in prison for more than a year over a coup charge, testified in court on Friday that her rise to power was the result of social unrest, and not a staged step

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who has been in prison for more than a year over a coup charge, testified in court on Friday that her rise to power was the result of social unrest, and not a staged step.

As part of the resumption of the judicial process, court members took testimony from Anez in prison.

"You can't say that it was orchestrated, I was the result of (social) unrest," Anez said, as quoted by Bolivian newspaper El Deber.

The former president also stressed that her administration, together with social organizations and institutions, had "pacified the country" and "called for election," which led to Bolivia having "the constitutional president," Luis Arce, now.

In November 2019, former President Evo Morales resigned as head of state and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there had been mass violations during the October 2019 vote.

Power in the country was assumed by former opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party.

In March 2021, the police arrested Anez on suspicion of terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and conspiracy in the alleged coup. According to the investigation, she illegally declared herself president of Bolivia in breach of the country's constitution and laws. Anez has been in jail since then.