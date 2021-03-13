Ex-Bolivian President Anez Detained on Conspiracy, Terrorism Charges - Minister

Bolivian Government Minister Carlos del Castillo on Saturday said that Jeanine Anez, a former president, has been detained and put in custody over terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy offenses

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Bolivian Government Minister Carlos del Castillo on Saturday said that Jeanine Anez, a former president, has been detained and put in custody over terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy offenses.

"I inform the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Anez has already been apprehended and is currently in the hands of the police," del Castillo tweeted.