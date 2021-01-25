Ex-Bolivian President Morales Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is the leader of Movement for Socialism party, said he was discharged from a hospital after receiving treatment from COVID-19 and thanked doctors for their dedication.

"I am very grateful to the medical board and staff of the Los Olivos hospital for their efforts, which made my recovery possible. I express respect and admiration to them for their efforts and dedication," Morales said on Twitter.

Morales was tested positive for the coronavirus on January 13. The politician previously denied reports that he contracted the infection and accused the right-wing forces of spreading misinformation. However, he admitted that he had a cough.

Morales was pressured by the military to flee Bolivia on the back of violent nationwide protests in the fall of 2019.

They were ignited by his controversial victory in an election that would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term.

Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president and arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce, a member of Morales' own Movement for Socialism party.

Morales reacted to Arce's victory by saying that the Bolivian people managed to regain political power via democracy, not a coup, and calling the victory a "great triumph of the people." Morales returned to Bolivia in November 2020 after being self-exiled for almost a year.