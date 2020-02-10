Ex-Bolivian President Morales Leaves for Cuba for Medical Treatment - Argentine President

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales left on Monday his exile in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires for Cuba to receive medical treatment, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales left on Monday his exile in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires for Cuba to receive medical treatment, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Monday.

Morales arrived in Argentina after stepping down as the head of state following a highly contentious presidential election in Bolivia in October 2019, which sparked nationwide protests.

"Evo is a political refugee, and therefore, he has a number of rights, and he can exercise them. I was told that he is in Cuba, he is receiving some treatment .

.. Nothing prevents him from going to Cuba as a political refugee," Fernandez said in an interview with Radio Continental.

At the same time, the president added that he talked to Morales several days ago but did not specify what health issues the Bolivian politician had.

In 2017, Morales went to Cuba for treatment after at least five Bolivian specialists were not able to help him with his vocal cord infection. He has since been to the island country several times for medical care.