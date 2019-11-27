UrduPoint.com
Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says Interpol Issued Blue Notice In His Regard

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Former Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Wednesday that Interpol had issued a "blue notice" in his regard to find out his whereabouts on charges of non-existent crimes.

"Interpol is looking for me in South America for crimes that I have not committed," Morales said at a news conference in Mexico City.

According to Morales, a similar notice has also been issued with respect to former Bolivian vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera.

Interpol's Blue Notice is aimed at collecting additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.     

