Ex-Bolivian President Says His Party Cannot be Banned From Running in Upcoming Elections

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik that his leftist party Movement for Socialism (MAS) could not be banned from the 2020 elections in the spring, slamming such attempts as anti-democratic as the party represents half of the country's population.

"They cannot and will not manage to [prevent his party's running in the elections].

I repeat that, according to the recent law, all [parties] that did it [in October elections] will run in the elections," Morales said.

According to him, his party's exclusion from the political process would be anti-democratic as half of the country's population will not vote and participate in the elections.

In December, Morales, ousted amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, arrived in Argentina to receive a refugee status and coordinate the presidential campaign of his leftist party next year.