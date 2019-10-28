UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Bolton Aide Fails To Show Up To Congressional Hearing On Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Ex-Bolton Aide Fails to Show Up to Congressional Hearing on Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

Charles Kupperman, former top aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, did not show up to testify in a scheduled closed-door hearing before House of Representatives investigators, media reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Charles Kupperman, former top aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, did not show up to testify in a scheduled closed-door hearing before House of Representatives investigators, media reported on Monday.

Kupperman, who served as Bolton's top deputy, did not show up to a closed-door meeting with House investigators conducting the Trump impeachment process, National Public Radio reported.

On Friday, Kupperman filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to decide whether he should comply with the subpoena or whether he may be exempt in compliance with a White House directive, the report said.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed President Donald Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption.

Trump released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption White House Trump May July September Democrats 2016 Media Top Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister should contest next elections from ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament to Form Committee for Constitutio ..

4 minutes ago

World community, APA urged to ask India for ending ..

7 minutes ago

AJK to divert resources for rehabilitation of LoC ..

7 minutes ago

US, Canada, Mexico Anti-Trust Chiefs Hold Enforcem ..

7 minutes ago

Court issues perpetual arrest warrants for Salman ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.