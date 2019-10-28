Ex-Bolton Aide Fails to Show Up to Congressional Hearing on Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

(@imziishan)

Charles Kupperman, former top aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, did not show up to testify in a scheduled closed-door hearing before House of Representatives investigators, media reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Charles Kupperman, former top aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, did not show up to testify in a scheduled closed-door hearing before House of Representatives investigators, media reported on Monday.

Kupperman, who served as Bolton's top deputy, did not show up to a closed-door meeting with House investigators conducting the Trump impeachment process, National Public Radio reported.

On Friday, Kupperman filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to decide whether he should comply with the subpoena or whether he may be exempt in compliance with a White House directive, the report said.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed President Donald Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption.

Trump released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.