Ex-Bosnian Commander Mladic Blames West For Collapse Of Yugoslavia At Appeal Hearing

Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Ex-Bosnian Commander Mladic Blames West for Collapse of Yugoslavia at Appeal Hearing

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Former Bosnian Serbs commander Ratko Mladic on Wednesday blamed the West for the collapse of Yugoslavia and rejected war crimes accusations leveled against him during an appeal hearing at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

The hearing started on Tuesday with Mladic, who is sentenced by the UN court to life in prison for committing various war crimes, including the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, watching the process behind a plexiglass screen. Earlier in the day, the prosecutors presented their case against Mladic, mentioning his participation in what they described as a genocide of Bosnian Muslims. Mladic was then allowed to address the hearing.

"I am not a saint, madame judge, I am a simple man, I said that many times during the war.

Fate put me in a position to defend my country, the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, that you, the Western powers, had devastated with the help of the Vatican, and the Western mafia, [former US President George H. W.] Bush and [German politician Klaus] Kinkel," Mladic said.

The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia that lies close to the Serbian border, was staged by the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska in July 1995 and left over 8,000 Bosniaks dead. The tragedy is one of the episodes of the Yugoslav Wars, which raged on the territory of the now-dissolved Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

For that and other atrocities committed during the 1992-1995 armed conflict in the Balkans, Mladic was sentenced in November 2017 by the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague.

