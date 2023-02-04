Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not 'Give Up on Brazil'

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his first speech given in the United States since leaving office that he will not give up on Brazil, despite losing the latest electio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his first speech given in the United States since leaving office that he will not give up on Brazil, despite losing the latest election.

"We will not give up on Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Friday during remarks at a Turning Point USA event. "I recharge my batteries in moments like this."

In October, Bolsonaro lost a re-election bid to challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings as part of demonstrations against the election outcome.

Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa to extend his stay in the United States, where he has lived in the wake of his loss, US media reported last month. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for his supporters' actions.

Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there is any evidence that he committed a crime related to the incident, the reports said.