Ex-Brazilian President Collor Sentenced To Over 8 Years In Prison For Corruption - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil has sentenced Former President and Senator Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello to eight years and ten months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering in 2010-2014, local media reported on Wednesday.

Charges of criminal conspiracy against the former president have been dismissed, the G1 news portal reported.

The case rapporteur had previously asked the court to imprison Collor for 33 years.

The court's decision does not stipulate that Collor would be immediately arrested, as the court's practice shows the serving of a sentence may be delayed until two appeals have been made, the report said.

Collor served as the president of Brazil from 1990-1992 and the senator for the Alagoas state from 2007 until February 1, 2023.

