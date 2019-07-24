UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Brexit Minister Raab Appointed UK's Next Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Ex-Brexit Minister Raab Appointed UK's Next Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Newly-elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed former Brexit minister Dominic Raab as UK's next foreign secretary and first secretary of state, the prime minister's office announced.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

Raab quit May's government in November 2018 over his disapproval of her compromise deal to leave the European Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union London United Kingdom Brexit May November 2018 Post From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

1 hour ago

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Iranian, Turkish Presidents to Hold Syria ..

6 minutes ago

CPNE rejects proposal of establishing media courts

6 minutes ago

Dr Firdous thanks media for good projection of Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Tourist police to protect, facilitate visitors in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.