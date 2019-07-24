(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Newly-elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed former Brexit minister Dominic Raab as UK's next foreign secretary and first secretary of state, the prime minister's office announced.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

Raab quit May's government in November 2018 over his disapproval of her compromise deal to leave the European Union.